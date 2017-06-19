Owning a pooch in New Zealand's prici...

Owning a pooch in New Zealand's priciest place four times more than the cheapest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

Porirua City, where the trio lives, is the country's most expensive place to register a dog and it's not something their owner John Holmes is happy about. Porirua tops the national list at $126 for yearly registration, more than four times as expensive as Southland, where it costs just $30 per pup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,157 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC