Owner jailed after ordering pet dog to attack cop

11 hrs ago

A call-out to an address to investigate disorderly behaviour turned into an ordeal for one Taranaki police officer . A police constable needed surgery due to injuries he suffered after an offender repeatedly commanded his pit bull dog to bite him.

Chicago, IL

