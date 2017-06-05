Our love hate relationship with tourists - New Zealand's visitor fatigue

Back in the 1970s, locals in the deep south referred to tourists as "loopies" because of the daft questions they asked and their tendency to take "loop" trips around the island by tour bus. Queenstown Mayor Jim Boulta hasn't heard the mildly derogatory term used for more than 30 years, but he has noted growing angst about tourists and their association with traffic jams and the mess deposited by irresponsible freedom campers.

