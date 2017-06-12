OECD highlights need to green New Zea...

OECD highlights need to green New Zealand's economy

5 hrs ago

The OECD's 2017 Economic Survey of the New Zealand has highlighted a significant need to green New Zealand's economy if we want to sustain our current growth into the future, the Green Party said today. The OECD found that short-term growth was being driven by tourism, migration, and construction activity, however the longer term was being undermined by our low productivity, the pollution of water from farming and urbanisation, and high and growing greenhouse gas emissions.

Chicago, IL

