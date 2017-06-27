No NZ reports yet of cyber attack Pet...

No NZ reports yet of cyber attack Petya ransomware

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

New Zealand's government cyber safety authority Computer Emergency Response Team says it has not had any reports of ransomware attacks that hit Europe-based multinational companies hard overnight. "At present Cert NZ has received no reports of Petya ransomware affecting New Zealanders," it said in an advisory issued at 9.30am.

Chicago, IL

