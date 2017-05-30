New Zealanders' work for Seniors honoured
A woman who has given more than 45 years' service to older New Zealanders has been made a Dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours released today. The Minister for Seniors, Maggie Barry, has congratulated Dame Peggy Koopman-Boyden on being made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC