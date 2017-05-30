New Zealanders' work for Seniors hono...

New Zealanders' work for Seniors honoured

A woman who has given more than 45 years' service to older New Zealanders has been made a Dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours released today. The Minister for Seniors, Maggie Barry, has congratulated Dame Peggy Koopman-Boyden on being made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Chicago, IL

