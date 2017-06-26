New Zealanders' Security Concerns Rea...

New Zealanders' Security Concerns Reach New Peak

WELLINGTON, 27 June, 2017 - The New Zealand public's concern about security issues is the highest it has been in the last decade - according to the 2017 Unisys Security Index a . The overall Unisys Security Index for New Zealand is 154 out of 300, up from 137 compared to the last survey in 2014.

