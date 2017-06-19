New Zealand urged to stop pinching ov...

New Zealand urged to stop pinching overseas docs

9 hrs ago Read more: Waikato Times

Flinders University professor of paediatrics and child health Kevin Forsyth says New Zealand needs to do more to curb its reliance on overseas trained doctors. - A Waikato med school is needed to help break New Zealand's chronic dependence on foreign trained doctors, says a leading Australian academic.

Chicago, IL

