New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships final results
Eion Herbert, a Tapawera club member from Wakefield, south of Nelson, claimed his double in the short head and yard with 2014 national long head champion dog Storm. Photo/Gisborne Herald South Island savior Eion Herbert and Wairarapa farmer Vaughan Marfell and their dogs were the stars of the 2017 North Island and New Zealand sheep dog trial championships which ended today at the Whangara club's Pouawa course north of Gisborne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC