New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Champions...

New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships final results

Eion Herbert, a Tapawera club member from Wakefield, south of Nelson, claimed his double in the short head and yard with 2014 national long head champion dog Storm. Photo/Gisborne Herald South Island savior Eion Herbert and Wairarapa farmer Vaughan Marfell and their dogs were the stars of the 2017 North Island and New Zealand sheep dog trial championships which ended today at the Whangara club's Pouawa course north of Gisborne.

Chicago, IL

