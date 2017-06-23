New Zealand newspaper names all drunk drivers on front page

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - A newspaper in a busy New Zealand resort town has decided to take a stand against drunken driving by filling its front page with the names, ages and alcohol readings for about 100 people convicted of the offense this year. Queenstown's breathtaking scenery, adventure sports and skiing have made it a must-see destination for millions of tourists visiting New Zealand, but its vibrant nightlife has also contributed to what some describe as an epidemic of drunken driving.

