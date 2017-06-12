New southern rural fire chief sees br...

New southern rural fire chief sees bright future for unified service

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

During the past 10 months, Mike Grant has been dividing his time between Wellington and his adoptive Southland as he works with the team bringing New Zealand's emergency services under one umbrella. The soon-to-be fire service regional manager rural for region five - at 7,058,000 ha the country's largest, stretching from Stewart Island to Queenstown to Oamaru - has been devoting three days a week to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Transition Project as a senior adviser, sharing his 40 years of land management and fire service experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC