New schools to ease pupil pressure in...

New schools to ease pupil pressure in Papamoa

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Waikato Times

Tauranga principals are hopeful a $30 million investment into Bay of Plenty schools will eliminate the days of teaching in the school halls. A new development in Papamoa East will see Tauranga's population swell by at least 30,000 once complete, adding further pressure on classroom space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC