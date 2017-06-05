New schools to ease pupil pressure in Papamoa
Tauranga principals are hopeful a $30 million investment into Bay of Plenty schools will eliminate the days of teaching in the school halls. A new development in Papamoa East will see Tauranga's population swell by at least 30,000 once complete, adding further pressure on classroom space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waikato Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC