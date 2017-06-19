Need a new phone cover? Shoot a possu...

Need a new phone cover? Shoot a possum, tan its hide, and make your own

A North Island farmer's daughter has fashioned a novel smartphone case from a possum she shot at the family farm. Teenager Maggie Gibson, 14, lives at the Mihi dairy farm along the banks of the Waikato River and attends Tauhara College in Taupo.

