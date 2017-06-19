Napier City Council staff moving out ...

Napier City Council staff moving out of earthquake-prone buildings

Napier City Council is taking urgent steps to move staff out of its main civic building after an engineering report found parts of the 1967 structure posed a major earthquake risk. Inland Revenue Department staff have also out of leased space in a neighbouring four-storey council building housing Napier's library because it has also been deemed earthquake-prone.

