Motorcycling New Zealand in Good Hands

Motorcycling New Zealand in Good Hands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

JUNE 21, 2017: Now more than five months into the job, it's fair to say that Aucklander Virginia Henderson is now well settled in and she has a firm grip at the helm of New Zealand's most important motorbike organisation. Appointed in February to the role of general manager for the sport of motorcycling's governing body in New Zealand, Motorcycling New Zealand , the 53-year-old married mother-of two from Ramarama has wasted no time familiarising herself with the day-to-day workings of the organisation and also looking ahead to future developments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC