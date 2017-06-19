Motorcycling New Zealand in Good Hands
JUNE 21, 2017: Now more than five months into the job, it's fair to say that Aucklander Virginia Henderson is now well settled in and she has a firm grip at the helm of New Zealand's most important motorbike organisation. Appointed in February to the role of general manager for the sport of motorcycling's governing body in New Zealand, Motorcycling New Zealand , the 53-year-old married mother-of two from Ramarama has wasted no time familiarising herself with the day-to-day workings of the organisation and also looking ahead to future developments.
