More cops on the beat throughout New Zealand
An extra 178 police officers will be hitting the streets come July, in the first part of a $388 million package to make New Zealand communities safer. Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed on Thursday the new staff would be allocated to all 12 districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Wed
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC