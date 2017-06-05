More cops on the beat throughout New ...

More cops on the beat throughout New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An extra 178 police officers will be hitting the streets come July, in the first part of a $388 million package to make New Zealand communities safer. Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed on Thursday the new staff would be allocated to all 12 districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Wed Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC