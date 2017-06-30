Missing Manawatu man Simon Oakley found dead
The search for missing Palmerston North man Simon Oakley has been called off, after he was found dead on Friday. Oakley had been an inpatient at Palmerston North Hospital and was out on leave as he was preparing to be discharged in the next few days, a hospital spokesman had confirmed on Friday.
