Migrants coming into New Zealand at a faster rate of knots compared to other countries: figures

13 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Migrants are piling into New Zealand at nearly twice the rate than in Australia and more than three times the rate of the UK, figures suggest. Parliamentary research, obtained by Labour, shows New Zealand took in, on average 14.7 people for every 1000 in our population during the year to June 30, 2016.

