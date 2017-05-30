Meth importer jailed for 22 years
An Auckland man has been jailed for 22 years for his part in the largest ever seizure of methamphetamine in New Zealand - 501kg of the drug landed on Ninety Mile Beach last year. Amoki Matoto Fonua appeared for sentence in the High Court at Whangarei today after earlier pleading guilty to one charge of importing methamphetamine - or P as it is commonly known - possessing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC