Meet the thick-skinned home that says 'bye-bye' to power bills
High above Sumner, one of Christchurch's newest homes faces out over the blue sea. To the right is Godley Head, left is the Southshore Spit and stare straight over the waves and you are probably eyeballing the Chatham Islands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|3 hr
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC