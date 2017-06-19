Man found dead at entrance to Kaituna river in Bay of Plenty
He had been fishing at the time and members of the public pulled him from the water and performed CPR. Bay of Plenty police senior sergeant Mike Membery said swells were two metres high on Saturday, and Coastguard had to rescue a capsized boat in Tauranga Harbour.
