Man found dead at entrance to Kaituna...

Man found dead at entrance to Kaituna river in Bay of Plenty

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

He had been fishing at the time and members of the public pulled him from the water and performed CPR. Bay of Plenty police senior sergeant Mike Membery said swells were two metres high on Saturday, and Coastguard had to rescue a capsized boat in Tauranga Harbour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,334 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC