Loyal Gus leads Manawatu shepherd to ...

Loyal Gus leads Manawatu shepherd to second New Zealand title

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

The pair won their second title at the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trials in Gisborne last week, with star performer Gus drawing national applause. The Pohangina farmer and his trusty accomplice repeated their triumph at Moawhango, near Taihape, two years ago by once again taking out the zig zag hunt title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,282 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC