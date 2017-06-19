Loyal Gus leads Manawatu shepherd to second New Zealand title
The pair won their second title at the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trials in Gisborne last week, with star performer Gus drawing national applause. The Pohangina farmer and his trusty accomplice repeated their triumph at Moawhango, near Taihape, two years ago by once again taking out the zig zag hunt title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC