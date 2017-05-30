London terror attack victims: Canadian citizen among seven killed, Australian woman, New Zealand man and UK journalist among the injured http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/london-terror-attack-victims-canadian-citizen-among-seven-killed-australian-woman-new-zealand-man-and-uk-journalist-among-the-injured-35786902.html "Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack that took place last night in London, United Kingdom, which killed and injured many innocent people. I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed," Trudeau said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.