Languishing malls must develop or die, say retail experts
Fears of ghost malls has been raised again with news that two more tenants, McDonald's and OPSM, are joining the string of tenants to leave Wellington's Johnsonville Mall. Other malls around the Wellington region are also experiencing fluctuating fortunes, ranging from being a little tired to severe decline, in the case of Wainuiomata mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC