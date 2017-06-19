Languishing malls must develop or die...

Languishing malls must develop or die, say retail experts

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Fears of ghost malls has been raised again with news that two more tenants, McDonald's and OPSM, are joining the string of tenants to leave Wellington's Johnsonville Mall. Other malls around the Wellington region are also experiencing fluctuating fortunes, ranging from being a little tired to severe decline, in the case of Wainuiomata mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,244 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC