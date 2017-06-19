Lady Pippa Blake honoured as Kea Frie...

Lady Pippa Blake honoured as Kea Friend of New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Philanthropist and celebrated artist, Lady Pippa Blake, has been recognised as part of the 2017 Kea World Class New Zealand Awards, becoming the first ever female recipient of the Friend of New Zealand title. The sell-out gala dinner, held last night at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre, saw UK-born Lady Pippa commended for her ongoing work with the Sir Peter Blake Trust, which she established in 2004 in order to continue her late husband's legacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,952,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC