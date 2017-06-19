Lady Pippa Blake honoured as Kea Friend of New Zealand

Philanthropist and celebrated artist, Lady Pippa Blake, has been recognised as part of the 2017 Kea World Class New Zealand Awards, becoming the first ever female recipient of the Friend of New Zealand title. The sell-out gala dinner, held last night at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre, saw UK-born Lady Pippa commended for her ongoing work with the Sir Peter Blake Trust, which she established in 2004 in order to continue her late husband's legacy.

