Lady Pippa Blake honoured as Kea Friend of New Zealand
Philanthropist and celebrated artist, Lady Pippa Blake, has been recognised as part of the 2017 Kea World Class New Zealand Awards, becoming the first ever female recipient of the Friend of New Zealand title. The sell-out gala dinner, held last night at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre, saw UK-born Lady Pippa commended for her ongoing work with the Sir Peter Blake Trust, which she established in 2004 in order to continue her late husband's legacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC