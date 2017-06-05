Labour's plan: Cut net migration by 2...

Labour's plan: Cut net migration by 20,000 to 30,000 a year

Labour is planning an immigration overhaul targeting low-skilled workers and students exploiting a "back door to Godzone". Photo / 123RF Labour is aiming to cut net migration by 20,000-30,000 a year through an immigration overhaul targeting low-skilled workers and students it considers are exploiting a "back door to Godzone".

Chicago, IL

