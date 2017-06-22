LA Children's Chorus Tours to Australia, New Zealand and British ...
Los Ange Les Child ren's Chorus continues to expand its global reach with two of its leading choirs touring this summer to Australia, New Zealand and British Columbia. The Concert Choir, led by LACC Artistic Director Anne Tomlinson, shares its stellar artistry and distinctive Bel Canto sound with audiences in British Columbia on a seven-day Canadian tour July 19-25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC