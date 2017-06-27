Kiwifruit industry to create 29,000 n...

Kiwifruit industry to create 29,000 new jobs by 2030

Professor Warren Hughes developed the '106-sector economic model' used to assess input and output gains across the whole economy The kiwifruit industry will generate 29,000 new jobs and add an annual $3.5 billion to NewZealand's gross domestic product by 2030, with much of the growth driven by new cultivars such as Gold 3, according to a Waikato University report for Zespri International. The nation's statutory kiwifruit exporter commissioned the report to look at the economic contribution of the industry to the Bay of Plenty, Northland and New Zealand as a whole.

Chicago, IL

