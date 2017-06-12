Kiwi classic to raise money for Alzhe...

Kiwi classic to raise money for Alzheimers New Zealand

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

From Monday 26 June until Sunday 23 July, 20 cents from each six pack of lamingtons purchased from Countdown will be donated to the charity. It's a little-known fact that while the origin of the pavlova has been a long-standing battle between New Zealand and Australia, lamingtons also have a controversial history between the two nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,429 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC