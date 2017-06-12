Kiwi classic to raise money for Alzheimers New Zealand
From Monday 26 June until Sunday 23 July, 20 cents from each six pack of lamingtons purchased from Countdown will be donated to the charity. It's a little-known fact that while the origin of the pavlova has been a long-standing battle between New Zealand and Australia, lamingtons also have a controversial history between the two nations.
