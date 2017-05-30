Kiwi beekeepers bolstered by Aussie experience with myrtle rust
Apiculture NZ Waikato vice president and Coromandel beekeeper John Bassett says myrtle rust is a concern, but he's hopeful New Zealand's experience will follow Australia's. Beekeepers are nervous about the threat of myrtle rust to New Zealand's manuka honey industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC