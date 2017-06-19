Kiwi Assaulted And Left For Dead in L...

Kiwi Assaulted And Left For Dead in London

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

On Friday 9 June, 26 year old Joel Perry from Palmerston North was assaulted and robbed at an overbridge in London. Joel was left for dead after being violently pushed down an overbridge staircase and left with a dislocated hip, fractured pelvis, broken knee, fractured heel and fractured ankle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC