Kiwi Assaulted And Left For Dead in London
On Friday 9 June, 26 year old Joel Perry from Palmerston North was assaulted and robbed at an overbridge in London. Joel was left for dead after being violently pushed down an overbridge staircase and left with a dislocated hip, fractured pelvis, broken knee, fractured heel and fractured ankle.
