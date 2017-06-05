Joshua McGinty dies after suffering fatal injuries in a crash
A teenager who died in hospital after suffering fatal injuries in a crash has been described as a gentle soul who loved life. Joshua Brian McGinty, 17, died of injuries suffered in a crash on the intersection of Kairanga Bunnythorpe and Te Ngaio roads on May 27, about 10.45pm.
