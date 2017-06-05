Jono and Ben shoot out hundreds of $5...

Jono and Ben shoot out hundreds of $5 notes in Palmerston North

14 hrs ago

Elevated above the crowd in a hydraulic lift, the three presenters fired the cash from a gun, but as it caught in the wind it floated gently behind the crowd. Keri Connelly was able to grab $10.

Chicago, IL

