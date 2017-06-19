Invercargill couple's labrador shot dead in yard
The wife, who did not want to be named, said the 18-month-old dog, named Max, was fine when they left the house on Friday morning. The woman told the New Zealand Herald she was out with her mother when her husband called to tell her what had happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vaccine doco axed from school
|Jun 11
|Suspicious
|1
|Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i...
|Jun 7
|Real Climate Science
|1
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May '17
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC