IHG New Zealand strikes gold at World Travel Awards
InterContinental Wellington was named Australasia's Leading Conference Hotel for 2017, while Crowne Plaza Auckland was named New Zealand's Leading Business Hotel for the third year. Celebrating its 24th anniversary, the World Travel Awards recognise excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, as voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.
