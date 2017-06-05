How All New Zealanders can build a fa...

How All New Zealanders can build a fairer world

Read more: Scoop

World Day Against Child Labour is a chance for Kiwis to think about how their everyday actions can help build a fairer world, says the Chief Executive Officer of Fairtrade Australia & New Zealand. "Everyone has the power to ask questions of their favourite brands - whether that's a cup of coffee, a bar of chocolate or a cotton t-shirt," says Molly Harriss Olson.

Chicago, IL

