High demand pressures Lorde to announ...

High demand pressures Lorde to announce another performance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Press On-Line

Eccles Entertainment and Frontier Touring announced this morning that Lorde will perform a second show at Isaac Theatre Royal on Thursday, November 9 to to meet the demand. Tickets to all shows will be available from 12pm on Monday June 19, however a Frontier Touring publicist said only about 50 per cent of tickets were still available for the original shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC