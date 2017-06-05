Helicopter crew rescue woman who went...

Helicopter crew rescue woman who went over side of gorge near Taupo

A woman driving a car has remarkably survived a "near-vertical" plunge over the side of a gorge near Taupo. The woman suffered chest and back injuries, but it could have been far worse if her car had not come to a rest on the Waipunga Gorge cliff-face after she left State Highway 5 on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago, IL

