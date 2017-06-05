Hawke's Bay police seeking informatio...

Hawke's Bay police seeking information on fatal collision

Police are appealing to the public for information about a crash which fatally injured a pedestrian in Hawke's Bay. Jonathan Knuimana , 22, was struck by a vehicle on Friday June 2, about 11pm, while walking on State Highway 2 between Bay View and Napier Airport.



