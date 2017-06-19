Hawke's Bay father puts 5-year-old so...

Hawke's Bay father puts 5-year-old son through mock execution and laughs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

A father who became upset at his 5-year-old son's behaviour during prayer time made the boy get a hammer and kneel on a sheet so he could be executed. The offending by Hastings man Kiimatangiroaa Junior Samuel, 41, was described by Judge Max Courtney as "the cruellest set of facts I have ever come across".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC