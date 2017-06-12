Green homes rise 10-fold in New Zealand since 2015

The significant increase over the last three years in new homes registering under the Homestara rating tool proves New Zealanders want reliable and independent assurance that they are buying and building, healthier homes that attain high standards of sustainability and efficiency. Homestar was introduced by the New Zealand Green Building Council , in 2014 in response to the property and construction sector's desire to provide a 'stamp of approval' for homes built in New Zealand.

