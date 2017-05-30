'Gordy' MacLeod: New Ryman chief taking over $4.2b business
Heavy rock concert enthusiast, Holden HSV fanatic, kilt wearer, whisky connoisseur, proud Cantabrian and the head of New Zealand's biggest listed retirement business - Gordon, 'Gordy', MacLeod has a lot going on. The fan of rock banks Disturbed, Guns N' Roses and Shihad drives a red 2014 HSV Holden V8, wears tartan for formal occasions and was last month appointed to run Ryman, the 31-village NZX-listed business with a market capitalisation around $4.2b, which is now expanding quickly in Victoria, Australia.
