Girls' college principal Pauline Cowe...

Girls' college principal Pauline Cowens resigns

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Tauranga Girls College principal Pauline Cowens is stepping down after 17 years in the role and 19 years at the school. Photo/John Borren The school's board of trustees announced the resignation today, saying it has "regretfully accepted the resignation" of Mrs Cowens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC