Girls' college principal Pauline Cowens resigns
Tauranga Girls College principal Pauline Cowens is stepping down after 17 years in the role and 19 years at the school. Photo/John Borren The school's board of trustees announced the resignation today, saying it has "regretfully accepted the resignation" of Mrs Cowens.
