Girl was bullied in life and now in death, says upset family

13 hrs ago

The family of a 12-year-old girl who died in a suspected suicide say she is being bullied even in death, with items stolen from her grave site. Kyana Vergara died in her Palmerston North home on January 11, 2016, and by her grave was a small park bench the girl had been given when she was 1. "It's bad enough what happened to us.

Chicago, IL

