Fulbright New Zealand grantees congra...

Fulbright New Zealand grantees congratulated

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith has congratulated the 60 New Zealand graduate students, academics, artists and professionals honoured as Fulbright grantees at a ceremony at Parliament this evening. "Fulbright New Zealand provides opportunities for promising graduate students to complete a post- graduate degree at an American university in areas targeted to support growth and innovation in New Zealand", says Mr Goldsmith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vaccine doco axed from school Jun 11 Suspicious 1
News Ian Fuller: Water, water everywhere - serious i... Jun 7 Real Climate Science 1
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May '17 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC