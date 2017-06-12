From game show contestant to potential Miss Universe New Zealand
A Palmerston North woman's appearance on Family Feud has turned into a chance to compete for the title of Miss Universe New Zealand. Renee Clayton, 23, appeared on the television game show last year and was asked if she would consider the entering the competition.
