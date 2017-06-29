Friendship forged in devastating earthquake brings New Zealand family to Toronto

A Toronto couple who found refuge from a devastating earthquake in the home of perfect strangers on the other side of the world is playing host to their benefactors and relishing the chance to keep building a firm foundation for a friendship begun on shaky ground. Hershi Kirshenbaum and Martin Fallick found themselves caught in the chaos and tragedy of the deadly earthquake that ravaged Christchurch, New Zealand in February 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.