Four mesh deaths but government drags heels on inquiry: 'Mum...
Sheree Freer with her mother Karyn Freer, who died in 2014 following surgery to remove mesh. The family is calling for an inquiry into mesh complications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taking a stand for children
|May 28
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil...
|May 28
|Acolyte
|1
|Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ...
|May 5
|Vaxxed
|1
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr '17
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr '17
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC