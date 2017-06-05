Former New Zealand leader John Key receives knighthood honor
Former Prime Minister John Key and former All Black rugby player Michael Jones received honorary knighthoods Monday for their services to New Zealand. Key and Jones were among dozens of New Zealanders to receive a range of honors from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
