Former mayor 'gobsmacked' as police d...

Former mayor 'gobsmacked' as police destroy late father's driver's licence

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

When Cooper lost his wallet a fortnight ago while out riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with friends, he thought he would never see it again. But by chance, a 'good Samaritan' found the wallet and handed it into Taupo police station which duly rang Cooper to collect it, two weeks after it was lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Taking a stand for children May 28 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Election 2017: Pollution and climate change wil... May 28 Acolyte 1
News Decide for yourself: Vaxxed film comes back to ... May 5 Vaxxed 1
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr '17 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr '17 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC